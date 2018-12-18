The Carlyle Group (CG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.11

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 32487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

