The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 616,980 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,980 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 62.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $44,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMT. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMT opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

