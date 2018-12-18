The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,994 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 140.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 120,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 111,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $122,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $9,698,000. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

