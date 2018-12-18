Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $12.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.96 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $57.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

TBPH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,928. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

