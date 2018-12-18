Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $12.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.96 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $57.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

TBPH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,928. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply