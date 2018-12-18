Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO):

12/17/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has successfully outperformed its industry. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

11/19/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter on a promising note with both earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat. Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry in the past three months.”

10/25/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $228.87 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.09 and a twelve month high of $253.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 560,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,916,000 after acquiring an additional 554,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

