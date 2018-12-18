TheStreet Lowers SRC Energy (SRCI) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SRC Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised SRC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised SRC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million.

In other SRC Energy news, EVP Nicholas Spence bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in SRC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,502,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,826,000 after acquiring an additional 601,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SRC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,502,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,826,000 after acquiring an additional 601,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SRC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SRC Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SRC Energy by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 491,673 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

