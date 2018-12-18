TheStreet Lowers STAAR Surgical (STAA) to C

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,351.00 and a beta of 2.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7,391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.