THL Credit (TCRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TCRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Securities lowered their target price on shares of THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

TCRD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Analysts expect that THL Credit will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 729,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in THL Credit by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 136,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

