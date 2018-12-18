Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.84 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,895 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSJ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $697,104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $365,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,735,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3,632.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,417,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CSJ opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-29-84-million-holdings-in-ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj.html.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.