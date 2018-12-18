Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,113 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $32,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $287,699.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $124,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,241 shares of company stock worth $10,109,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $311.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arista Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.40.

Shares of ANET opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $208.36 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

