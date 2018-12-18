Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $72,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 298,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $27,554,486.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,750,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,456,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,810,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

