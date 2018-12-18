TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 279,655 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 279,655 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Nike worth $698,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,379,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 104,566 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nike by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 89,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,821. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

