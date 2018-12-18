TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $416.21 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,501 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 2.07% of W W Grainger worth $416,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673,993 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 208,829 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in W W Grainger by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W W Grainger by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,291,000 after purchasing an additional 124,889 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,542. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.75.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

