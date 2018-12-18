TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €27.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLG. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TLG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.46 ($29.60).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €25.52 ($29.67) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

