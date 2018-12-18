TMAC Resources (TMMFF) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Monday, November 12th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMMFF opened at $4.92 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

