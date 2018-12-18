Toro Co (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

TTC stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.62. Toro has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.60 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toro will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,696 shares of company stock worth $2,036,974 in the last ninety days. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

