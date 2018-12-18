Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th.

TD stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.22. 993,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,935. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$68.52 and a 52 week high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.46999975951711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In related news, insider Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 18,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.03, for a total value of C$1,327,768.80.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

