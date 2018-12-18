TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.29

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 113459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Sunil Bhonsle bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

