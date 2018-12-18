Total (TOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE:TOT opened at $54.00 on Friday. Total has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $7,339,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 197,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Total by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

