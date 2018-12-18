Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,909 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE INT opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

