Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $269,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 283.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.72. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-has-269000-position-in-healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg.html.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.