Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,943,000 after buying an additional 325,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $1,199,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATY opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

