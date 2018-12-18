Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,575 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,617. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

