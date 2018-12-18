Towercrest Capital Management Has $5.98 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 9,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,692. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.6208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

