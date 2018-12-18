Townsquare Media (TSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

