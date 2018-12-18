Tp Icap (TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a top pick rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tp Icap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 499.29 ($6.52).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

TCAP opened at GBX 295.10 ($3.86) on Friday. Tp Icap has a 12 month low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £1,575.30 ($2,058.41). Also, insider Philip Price purchased 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £4,529.78 ($5,918.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,508.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.