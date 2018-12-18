Tp Icap’s (TCAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a top pick rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tp Icap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 499.29 ($6.52).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 295.10 ($3.86) on Monday. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

In other news, insider Rupert Robson bought 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,575.30 ($2,058.41). Also, insider Philip Price acquired 1,546 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,529.78 ($5,918.96). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,580 shares of company stock worth $8,533,508.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.