Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,111 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 250 call options.

NYSE:TER opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-teradyne-ter.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.