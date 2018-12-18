Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,900 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,468% compared to the average volume of 440 put options.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 521.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,112,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after buying an additional 3,450,049 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter valued at about $80,306,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,479,000 after buying an additional 1,606,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

