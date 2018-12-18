Traders Buy Shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $117.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.75 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Emerson Electric had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Emerson Electric traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $58.72

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 792,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 641,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

