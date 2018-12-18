Traders Buy Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) on weakness during trading on Monday. $257.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($1.77) for the day and closed at $87.19

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 933.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,192.4% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $171,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

