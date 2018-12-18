Traders Sell HDFC Bank (HDB) on Strength (HDB)

Traders sold shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $16.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, HDFC Bank had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. HDFC Bank traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $101.00

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

