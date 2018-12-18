Transcontinental (TCL.A) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Transcontinental from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.88.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$19.00 on Friday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.