TransEnterix (TRXC) Shares Down 1.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 73,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,937,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

TRXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 2850.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $34,615.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $34,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,909,224 shares of company stock worth $18,271,761.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 467.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,870,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 8,132,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the third quarter worth about $30,149,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $11,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,003,091 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

