Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Downgraded by Santander

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,945. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.71 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 75.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 31.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,168,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,353 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 383.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 874,260 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 293,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 28.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 270,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.