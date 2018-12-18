Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TVPT opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.43. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

TVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelport Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/travelport-worldwide-ltd-tvpt-shares-sold-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.