Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 135,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,257 shares of company stock valued at $624,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

