Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) CFO David J. Demas Acquires 500 Shares

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO David J. Demas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) CFO David J. Demas Acquires 500 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/tristate-capital-holdings-inc-tsc-cfo-david-j-demas-acquires-500-shares.html.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.