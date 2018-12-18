Tronox (TROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TROX. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

TROX opened at $7.30 on Monday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $28,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,939.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,622.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $358,672.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

