Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

TBI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $948.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trueblue by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

