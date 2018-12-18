Trust Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 1,102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352,824 shares during the period. Enbridge Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Enbridge Energy Partners worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:EEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 446,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,293. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trust Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/trust-asset-management-llc-has-103000-stake-in-enbridge-energy-partners-l-p-eep.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.