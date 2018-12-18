Tuesday Morning (TUES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 6189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

TUES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $227.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

