Tullow Oil (TLW) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 278 ($3.63) to GBX 292 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.40 ($3.31).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock opened at GBX 174.65 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.