Tuniu (TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tuniu by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tuniu by 35.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

