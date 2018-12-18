Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Position Boosted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,471 shares during the period. Ubiquiti Networks accounts for 2.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $157,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBNT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $572,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $1,786,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBNT shares. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $688,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $688,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

