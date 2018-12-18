Ultra Petroleum (UPL) vs. Obsidian Energy (OBE) Head to Head Survey

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultra Petroleum and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67 Obsidian Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million 0.20 $177.14 million $2.03 0.45 Obsidian Energy $354.70 million 0.61 -$64.79 million ($0.13) -3.31

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 16.40% -18.50% 12.92% Obsidian Energy -53.28% -11.08% -7.81%

Summary

Ultra Petroleum beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, operation, exploration, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on developing a tight gas sand trend located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming; and assessing, exploring, and developing its position in the Marcellus Shale and other horizons located in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania. The company was founded on November 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta. It also owns an interest in the Deep Basin development area covering an area of 700 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

