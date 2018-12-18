Unikoin Gold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,778.00 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $18,778.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.02290226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00151619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00182722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028086 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028169 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,272,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.