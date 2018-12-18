UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON: ULVR):

12/17/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was given a new GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was given a new GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was given a new GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was given a new GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/14/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,085 ($53.38). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,730 ($61.81) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was given a new GBX 4,085 ($53.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,433 ($57.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,480 ($58.54).

10/22/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,500 ($58.80).

10/19/2018 – UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 stock opened at GBX 4,200 ($54.88) on Tuesday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a 12-month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

Get UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0031111 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0031111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0031111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.