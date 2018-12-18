United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,242 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,806,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,471,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

