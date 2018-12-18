United Services Automobile Association Sells 84,324 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,324 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 396,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 312.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after purchasing an additional 390,225 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $15,143,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

